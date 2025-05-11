The Nationals reinstated Cavalli (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.

After making his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2022, Cavalli had been limited to just 8.1 total innings -- all in the minors -- over the past two seasons while recovering from March 2023 Tommy John surgery and related setbacks. He reported healthy to spring training but was brought along slowly before being cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 19. Cavalli began his assignment at Single-A Fredericksburg before getting transferred to Double-A Harrisburg and eventually settling at Rochester, where he had made his last two rehab starts. He'll now stick around with Rochester and should continue to make regular turns through the rotation, but Cavalli remains on the Nationals' 40-man roster and could get another look in the big leagues later on this season if a starting role opens up.