Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Blanks Mets in final tuneup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cavalli allowed three hits over five scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out one without walking a batter.
The right-hander was facing a lineup that featured only one likely Opening Day starter in rookie Carson Benge, but Cavalli didn't play down to his competition in his final start of the spring. The 27-year-old right-hander tossed 47 of 71 pitches for strikes and topped out at 97.4 mph before losing a bit of steam in his final inning of work. Cavalli will take the mound for the Nationals on Opening Day against the Cubs as he looks to finally break through after being the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
More News
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Draws Opening Day start•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Dominant in Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Inks one-year deal with club option•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Chased early in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Sharp again in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Goes five innings in no-decision•