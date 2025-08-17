Cavalli (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Phillies, allowing seven hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

It's been a long road back to the big leagues for Cavalli after he made his debut for the Nationals in 2022 and then dealt with serious arm issues, but Saturday he looked like the potential future ace the club thought it was getting when he was selected 22nd overall in the 2020 Draft. Cavalli racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 90 pitches (63 total strikes), and he topped out at 99.7 mph on a first-inning sinker to Bryce Harper while still sitting comfortably in 97-98 mph range against the final batter he faced, Edmundo Sosa. Through three starts since his promotion in early August, the 27-year-old righty has a 2.20 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings as he stakes a claim to a 2026 rotation spot. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road next weekend in a rematch with the Phillies.