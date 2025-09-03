Cavalli (2-1) earned the win Tuesday over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings.

Cavalli had a strong bounce back outing after getting pummeled for eight runs by the Yankees in his previous start. He tossed three scoreless frames before the Marlins pushed a pair of runs across in the fourth and eventually was pulled after tossing 75 pitches through five. Cavalli's fastball topped out at 99 mph and he tied his season-high in strikeouts despite the quick hook. Cavalli is over 100 innings pitched for the season between the majors and minors, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to be on some sort of workload management as the season winds down. He's currently lined up to face Miami again on the road next week.