The Nationals recalled Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Athletics in Washington.

Cavalli will return to an MLB mound for the first time since Aug. 26, 2022, after he underwent Tommy John surgery the following spring and then struggled to regain form in the minors upon completing his recovery from the procedure. The right-hander had looked sharper over his last four starts with Rochester -- he produced a 5.75 ERA and 1.52 WHIP but a sparkling 25:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings -- and could now get the chance to stake a permanent claim to a spot in the big-league rotation after the Nationals shipped Michael Soroka to the Cubs last week. He'll get a tough draw Wednesday, taking on an Athletics squad that has produced a 107 wRC+ versus righties this season while also pitching at one of the majors' more favorable venues for hitters in Nationals Park.