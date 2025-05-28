Cavalli has allowed two runs in nine innings with a 13:2 K:BB over his last two starts for Triple-A Rochester, and he could be called up to join the Nationals' rotation at some point in June, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The organization wants to make sure Cavalli will be able to handle a regular turn before promoting him, but he's begin to do exactly that at Rochester, building up to 71 pitches (43 strikes) in his most recent start May 22. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched just 8.1 innings combined in 2023 and 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he appears to be healthy now, sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball while mixing in a curveball and changeup. Mitchell Parker is also struggling for the Nats, posting an 8.46 ERA over his last six starts, and if he's unable to turn things around soon, it could provide a clear opening for Cavalli to see his first big-league action since 2022.