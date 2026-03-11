The Nationals named Cavalli their Opening Day starter Wednesday.

Injuries forced Cavalli to wait nearly three years in between major-league appearances, but he showed promise in his 10 starts with the Nationals in 2025 with a 4.25 ERA and 40:15 K:BB over 48.2 innings. The 27-year-old sported better velocity last season than he showed prior to Tommy John surgery and has some breakout potential in 2026. Cavalli will take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 26.