Cavalli was removed from his start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday due to blister-like issue on his finger, Dan Glickman of Pickin' Splinters reports.

The right-hander exited Tuesday's start after showing a bit of discomfort, but there was apparently just a "small piece of skin that got pulled of his finger," and the coaching staff didn't want him to pitch through it. Cavalli, who is the Nationals' top pitching prospect, is unlikely to miss much time, if any, due to the issue.