Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Fans five in quality start

Cavalli took a no-decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Cavalli cruised through four scoreless innings initially Sunday, but the Yankees were able to tag the hurler for a pair of runs in the fifth frame. It was still the third quality start in the 27-year-old right-hander's past four outings and eighth of the campaign overall. Cavalli has put together a solid first half of play, posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 110:32 K:BB over 98.2 innings (20 appearances).