Cavalli (elbow) hasn't pitched since May 30, but the Nationals are simply giving him some rest before the final push in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. "Just giving himself a little break, a little breather," manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. "He's been pushing himself pretty hard. We're still ahead of the game a little bit. We just want to ease up a little bit."

The 25-year-old right-hander underwent the procedure in March 2023, and the organization is making sure he'll be fully recovered when he finally comes off IL. Cavalli has struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings over his first two rehab appearances, one in the Florida Complex League and one with High-A Wilmington, but the Nats have yet to set a date for his next start. He's expected to join the big-league rotation before the end of the month.