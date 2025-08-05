The Nationals will recall Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester to start Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Cavalli is set to make his first start in the big leagues since August 2022, after the right-hander encountered some setbacks following his March 2023 Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old has collected a 9.00 ERA over his last six starts with Rochester, but a 31:9 K:BB over 27 frames during that time offers more promise. He should get an opportunity to hold down a rotation spot with the Nationals for the rest of the season.