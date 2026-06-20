Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Labors in no-decision

Cavalli did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout over 2.2 innings.

Cavalli had his start pushed back due to an illness Friday and struggled out of the gate, loading the bases in each of the first three innings and failing to escape the third in his shortest outing since April 13. The 27-year-old's velocity was slightly down on his three most-used offerings, so perhaps he was still feeling less than 100 percent. He owns a 4.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 77.1 innings this season and will try to rebound in a home matchup against the Phillies next week.