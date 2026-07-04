Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Next start coming Sunday

Cavalli will start Sunday against the Pirates in Washington, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Cavalli was initially expected to make his next turn in the rotation Monday against the Astros, but he will take the mound for the Nationals on Sunday instead of Miles Mikolas, who will likely start in the series opener against Houston. Cavalli is appealing a seven-game suspension that he received Thursday for his involvement in a bench-clearing incident with the Red Sox on Tuesday. Cavalli has a 3.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 102:29 K:BB across 90.1 innings this season.