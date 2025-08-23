Cavalli came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

It wasn't quite as impressive an effort from Cavalli as in his last trip to the mound, when he fired seven shutout innings, but the right-hander held a dangerous Philly offense mostly in check for a second straight meeting. Cavalli tossed 64 of 95 pitches for strikes in his second career quality start, and over four outings in August he sports a 2.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 22.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against another fearsome foe in the Yankees.