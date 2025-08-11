Cavalli is slated to start Monday's game against the Royals in Kansas City, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his second straight turn through the rotation after he enjoyed an impressive return to the big leagues last Wednesday in what was his first MLB appearance since Aug. 26, 2022. Cavalli took a no-decision in his start against the Athletics, striking out six batters while allowing three hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless innings. Despite Cavalli's excellent outing, fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with the rookie in what shapes up as a two-start week, with a second start likely to come during this weekend's series against the Phillies. Before rejoining the big club last week, Cavalli had logged an unremarkable 6.09 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 65 innings at Triple-A Rochester for the season, though he had posted a 14:0 K:BB in his final two starts prior to his call-up.