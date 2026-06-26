Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Settles for no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Cavalli took a no-decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

The quality start was the first of the month for Cavalli, whose seven punchouts also marked his highest total in June so far. The 27-year-old right-hander was in line for the win, exiting the game with a 5-2 lead before the seventh inning, but Washington's much-maligned bullpen blew its 24th save of the season Thursday. Cavalli will take a pedestrian 4.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 89:29 K:BB over 83.1 innings into his next scheduled outing in Boston against a Red Sox team that's struggled mightily at home in 2026.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!