Cavalli (elbow) fired three scoreless, no-hit innings for High-A Wilmington on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander had his rehab from Tommy John surgery paused in late May, but he was brilliant in his return to the mound as he threw 35 pitches, striking out three and walking one. The Nationals have been cautious with Cavalli's recovery, but he appears to be entering the final stages of his rehab and could join the big-league rotation following the All-Star break.