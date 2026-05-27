Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Cavalli (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-3 victory over the Guardians. He struck out seven.

The 27-year-old right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and fifth of the season on 87 pitches (61 strikes). Cavalli has been the Nationals' most reliable starter over the last month and a half, giving up three earned runs or fewer in eight straight trips to the mound while posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55:9 K:BB through 44 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Marlins.