Cavalli (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were downed 7-3 by the Reds, coughing up seven runs on six hits, two walks and three hit by pitches over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Making his big-league debut, Cavalli flashed his potential with the Ks, but the 24-year-old also showed his nervousness as his control and command wavered badly. He threw 57 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting, and while this wasn't an ideal way to begin a career, the rebuilding Nats will likely keep Cavalli around and let their top pitching prospect get acclimated to the majors over the next handful of weeks.