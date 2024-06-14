Cavalli (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals pulled Cavalli off his rehab assignment earlier this month, although they referred to it as merely giving the pitcher a break rather than it being a setback as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. Since he's facing hitters again, the righty figures to resume his rehab assignment soon. He could be an option for the Nationals around midseason.
More News
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Getting break from rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Whiffs five in second rehab start•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Sharp in first rehab start•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Rehab window set to open•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Builds up to 45 pitches•