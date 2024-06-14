Cavalli (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals pulled Cavalli off his rehab assignment earlier this month, although they referred to it as merely giving the pitcher a break rather than it being a setback as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. Since he's facing hitters again, the righty figures to resume his rehab assignment soon. He could be an option for the Nationals around midseason.