Cavalli is scheduled to make his next start Thursday versus the Athletics in Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Despite being roughed up for seven earned runs over 4.1 innings in his MLB debut Friday against the Reds, Cavalli will get another chance to right the ship as he aims to gain a foothold in Washington's rotation heading into 2023. The home matchup with the lowly Athletics represents a good bounce-back opportunity for Cavalli, who at least showed some positive signs in his debut in the form of his six strikeouts.