Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Strikes out five in fourth win

Cavalli (4-4) notched the win Saturday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Cavalli cruised along on the hill for four innings but stumbled in the fifth inning, when Seattle tagged him for three runs. The 27-year-old right-hander has now fired at least five innings in seven straight starts, and he's given up more than three runs just twice all season. Cavalli will carry a decent 3.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB across 74.2 innings into his next scheduled start in Tampa Bay.