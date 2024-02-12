Cavalli (elbow) isn't expected to see game action this spring or face hitters as the Nationals take a cautious approach to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander is almost 12 months removed from the surgery, but the Nats have little reason to push him to get back on a mound as they plan for another rebuilding year. Cavalli is likely to remain in extended spring training after camp breaks, and he could join the big-league rotation in June if everything goes smoothly. He made his big-league debut in 2022 after posting a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB through 97 innings at Triple-A Rochester, and the 2020 first-round pick remains the organization's top pitching prospect despite the setback with his elbow.