Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Adding positional versatility
Kieboom will work at shortstop and second base this offseason, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Kieboom only played shortstop this last season, but the Nationals are considering adding second base to his repertoire to aid his climb to the majors. Current shortstop Trea Turner is under team control for another four years, but second base is being held down by the combination of Howie Kendrick (Achilles), Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez. After slashing .262/.326/.395 at Double-A Harrisburg this past season and performing well in the Arizona Fall League (.280/.426/.347), Kieboom could push for time in the big leagues if he can hit Triple-A pitching well enough.
