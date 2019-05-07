Kieboom went 0-for-4 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

Kieboom is now off to a 5-for-39 (.128 average) start to his MLB career and has struck out in 37.2 percent of his plate appearances while making four errors in the field. Though Trea Turner (finger) is likely multiple weeks away from returning from the injured list, the 14-20 Nationals may have a tough time justifying letting Kieboom work through his struggles at the plate and on defense for much longer at the big-league level. The Nationals are set to activate Anthony Rendon (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and there's a real possibility that the team sends Kieboom back to the farm in a corresponding move and reinstalls Wilmer Difo as the primary shortstop until Turner returns.

