Kieboom went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The third baseman got the Nationals on the board in the second inning, crushing a first-pitch sinker from Jose Berrios into the stands in left field. Since returning to the big-league roster Aug. 20, Kieboom has gone yard three times in six games while batting .273 (6-for-22). Washington will give the 25-year-old every chance to prove he can still be a part of the team's future after he missed the entire 2022 campaign and most of 2023 due to multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery in May 2022.