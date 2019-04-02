Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Bound for Triple-A
Kieboom will open the season at Triple-A Fresno, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
A shortstop by trade, Kieboom is expected to see time at both middle-infield spots in his first taste of Triple-A. Though he only managed five home runs in 273 plate appearances at Double-A Harrisburg a season ago, Kieboom still projects as an impact bat who's capable of providing at least respectable power production to go along with a decent average in peak years. If he's able to hold his own at the plate in Fresno, he should debut with the Nationals at some point in 2019.
