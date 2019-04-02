Kieboom will open the season at Triple-A Fresno, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

A shortstop by trade, Kieboom is expected to see time at both middle-infield spots in his first taste of Triple-A. Though he only managed five home runs in 273 plate appearances at Double-A Harrisburg a season ago, Kieboom still projects as an impact bat who's capable of providing at least respectable power production to go along with a decent average in peak years. If he's able to hold his own at the plate in Fresno, he should debut with the Nationals at some point in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories