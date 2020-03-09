Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Getting comfortable at plate
Kieboom went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The two-bagger was his first extra-base hit this spring. Kieboom had a sluggish start to camp, but he appears to be getting comfortable in the batter's box and has pushed his slash line up to .250/.419/.292 through 31 plate appearances. The same can't be said for his defense, however -- the 22-year-old committed his third error in 11 games Sunday, a clear sign that his conversion to third base remains a work in progress. Kieboom still has a couple weeks to prove to the Nats' coaching staff that he's ready to handle the position right from Opening Day, and won't need more time in the minors to adjust.
