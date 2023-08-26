Kieboom went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Kieboom's blast off of Braxton Garrett in the sixth inning wasn't a cheap one, travelling 409 feet and measuring at 104.9 mph off the bat. It's his second long ball in three games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Kieboom was making his second straight start and third start in the last four games at third base. He could continue to see regular action at the hot corner with Ildemaro Vargas shifting to second base and Jake Alu to left field following the season-ending injury to Stone Garrett. Kieboom has dealt with injuries and poor performance for a few years since being considered a top prospect but is somehow still just 25.