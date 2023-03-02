Kieboom (elbow) is making his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Marlins, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Kieboom will bat ninth as the designated hitter Thursday, and it sounds like he won't play the field at all during Grapefruit League play but will get some work in at third base in simulated games as a means to protect his surgically-repaired right elbow. He's been throwing every other day as the Nationals ease him into things. Kieboom appears to be an obvious candidate to begin the season on the injured list.
