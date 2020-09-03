Kieboom has been swinging the bat better at the Nationals' alternate site and according to manager Dave Martinez could rejoin the big-league roster "in the next week or so", Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

"I'd love to get him back up here and let him play. I want him to gain some confidence again, and then when he comes up here, see what he can do," Martinez said Wednesday. Kieboom had zero extra-base hits and a 38.7 percent strikeout rate when he was jettisoned from the roster, and the 23-year-old may not immediately regain the starting job at third base when he returns given the Nats' wealth of veteran utility options who can fill in at the hot corner.