Kieboom has been swinging the bat better at the Nationals' alternate site and according to manager Dave Martinez could rejoin the big-league roster "in the next week or so", Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
"I'd love to get him back up here and let him play. I want him to gain some confidence again, and then when he comes up here, see what he can do," Martinez said Wednesday. Kieboom had zero extra-base hits and a 38.7 percent strikeout rate when he was jettisoned from the roster, and the 23-year-old may not immediately regain the starting job at third base when he returns given the Nats' wealth of veteran utility options who can fill in at the hot corner.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Sent to alternate site•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Draws start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: On base four times Thursday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Sitting out again Monday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Playing despite groin issue•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Not quite everyday starter•