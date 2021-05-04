Kieboom has made significant progress with his swing at the Nationals' alternate training site, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. "His batting practices look totally different than they did in spring training," Triple-A Rochester manager Matt LeCroy said Monday, "He's ready to show people that he can play."

The 23-year-old squandered another chance to lock down a starting role in the majors this spring due to his struggles at the plate, but the Nats haven't yet given up on him. Josh Harrison's hot start has taken away some urgency for the team to get Kieboom to the majors, but if the youngster rakes at Triple-A, he could put pressure on Starlin Castro, whose .253/.271/.341 slash line is below expectations.