Kieboom went 2-for-4 with two singles and two strikeouts in Monday's action against the Mets.

Kieboom continues to make the most of his opportunity in Spring Training, as he is now 11-for-35 with six extra-base hits. He has also shown decent control of the strike zone, walking five times and striking out seven. He peaked at Double-A Harrisburg in 2018, so the chances of Kieboom breaking camp with the club are minuscule, but he has done nothing to hurt his future chances with his strong performance.