Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Kieboom (elbow) has yet to begin a throwing program, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom was originally supposed to start playing light catch in mid-April, so it's not a great sign he's still not throwing three weeks later. The 24-year-old opened the season on the 60-day injured list due to a sprained UCL in his right elbow and a flexor mass strain in his forearm, and his recovery thus has been slow going. Kieboom will be eligible to be activated from the injured list in early June, but he'll need to make significant strides in his rehab to have any chance of returning at that point. Maikel Franco has operated as Washington's primary third baseman to begin 2022 and should remain in that role for the foreseeable future.