Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Officially called up
Kieboom was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.
It was reported Thursday that Kieboom would receive his first promotion to the big leagues, and now the move is official. The 21-year-old was putting up some of the best numbers of his minor-league career at Fresno through 18 games this season with a .379/.506/.636 slash line and three home runs. Kieboom -- Washington's top prospect -- figures to take over at shortstop while Trea Turner remains on the injured list with a broken finger.
