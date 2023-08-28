Kieboom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Kieboom will hit the bench in favor of Ildemaro Vargas after he had started each of the past four games at third base while going 3-for-15 with a home run and a double. Though he's a few years removed from being one of the top prospects in the Washington farm system, Kieboom is still just 25 years old and could get a look as an everyday player in the infield down the stretch while the 61-70 Nationals play out the string.