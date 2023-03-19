Kieboom (shoulder) is playing catch Sunday but has yet to throw across the diamond since suffering a setback two weeks ago, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 25-year-old also hit in a minor-league game on the back field Saturday, though he mostly focused on nailing down his timing. Kieboom was making his return from last May's Tommy John surgery but was shut down due to shoulder discomfort, and he appears likely to open 2023 on the injured list.