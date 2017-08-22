Kieboom (hamstring) is back in action for Low-A Hagerstown.

He is hitting .309/.386/.551 with seven home runs and two steals in 136 at-bats in the South Atlantic League this year. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs said he had a scouting source compare Kieboom to Troy Tulowitzki. Look for the offseason hype to build steadily with the young shortstop, despite the fact that the hamstring injury limited him to less than 50 games against full-season pitching.