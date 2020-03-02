Kieboom committed an error at third base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game, then went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

The Nats' top prospect is being given every chance to win the starting job at the hot corner this spring, but so far he's struggling both in the field and at the plate, where he's hitting only .083 (1-for-12), albeit with six walks in 22 plate appearances. "He might be pressing just a little bit," manager Dave Martinez said. "I tried telling him: 'Go up there and have fun. Be aggressive.' " If Kieboom isn't able to turn things around over the next couple weeks, Washington has plenty of veteran infield depth available if they decide he needs more seasoning at Triple-A to begin the season.