Kieboom went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI for Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.

A big offensive performance from the Nats' No. 1 fantasy prospect is old hat at this point -- he's slashing .321/.431/.595 through 65 games for Fresno -- but what was noteworthy Tuesday was his spot on the diamond. Kieboom played third base for the third time this season, and while adding the hot corner to his defensive profile probably won't help get him to the majors any quicker in 2019, he could be Plan B for next season if the club can't re-sign pending free agent Anthony Rendon.