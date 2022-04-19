Kieboom (elbow) was expected to resume playing light catch last week, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez hasn't confirmed that Kieboom was cleared to begin a throwing program, but even if that's the case, the 24-year-old still isn't expected to make his 2022 debut for the big club until at least early June after landing on the 60-day injured list March 21. Kieboom's injury to begin the season paved the way for Maikel Franco to break camp as the Nationals' everyday third baseman. Franco has produced a modest .727 OPS through his first 43 plate appearances, but that's probably enough to keep him secure atop the depth chart for now.
