Kieboom went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

Over a span of three innings, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Kieboom -- all 21 years old or younger -- went yard for the Nats, offering opponents a glimpse at what they could be dealing with well into the next decade. Kieboom's now slugged two homers in his first three big-league games, but he's also struck out five times in 12 at-bats. He'll get regular playing time at shortstop until Trea Turner (finger) is back, but if the youngster is still producing at that time, he could stick around at second base, his likely long-term home on the Washington infield.