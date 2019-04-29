Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Smacks second homer
Kieboom went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.
Over a span of three innings, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Kieboom -- all 21 years old or younger -- went yard for the Nats, offering opponents a glimpse at what they could be dealing with well into the next decade. Kieboom's now slugged two homers in his first three big-league games, but he's also struck out five times in 12 at-bats. He'll get regular playing time at shortstop until Trea Turner (finger) is back, but if the youngster is still producing at that time, he could stick around at second base, his likely long-term home on the Washington infield.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Eventful big-league debut•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Officially called up•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Headed to big club Friday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: On fire for Fresno•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Just misses cycle at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Won't get call to replace Turner•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...