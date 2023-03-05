Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Kieboom is dealing with shoulder discomfort and the club will slow him down and manage his return to the field, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez says that Kieboom's shoulder doesn't bother him when he's hitting, but he's feeling sore after throwing. The former top prospect missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, and was already being eased into action. It seems very likely that Kieboom opens the year on the injured list.