Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

He also had a strong day in the field, helping to turn three double plays. Hernandez has been giving the Nationals strong numbers from the top of the batting order for the last month, slashing .314/.374/.390 over the last 26 games with two steals, seven RBI and 14 runs.