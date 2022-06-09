Hernandez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez has started all 58 games at second base this season, but he'll take a seat Thursday for the first time while in the midst of a 2-for-35 slump. Ehire Adrianza will take over at the keystone for Washington.
