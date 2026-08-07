Nationals' Connelly Early: Not being sent for imaging

Early (elbow) will not be sent for an MRI after he felt some minor forearm tightness during a live batting practice session Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Manager Blake Butera indicated the organization wasn't overly concerned about Early's health, but the setback might have been the only excuse the Nationals needed to rule the southpaw out from pitching in the majors again this season. Acquired in the Curtis Mead (wrist) deal, Early had a 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 93:34 K:BB through 91.2 innings for the Red Sox earlier this year. He last saw game action June 30 before landing on the IL with elbow inflammation.