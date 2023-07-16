Dickerson (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Dickerson ran into the wall while making a catch Saturday and eventually left the game. It's possible he was lifted for matchup reasons, though the Nationals never clarified either way. Dickerson will man left field and bat seventh Sunday against right-hander Jack Flaherty.

