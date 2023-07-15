Dickerson was pinch hit for in the seventh inning of Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader after running into the wall while making a catch in the sixth inning, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

A left-handed pitcher came in the game for St. Louis before Dickerson was scheduled to hit, so it's possible the Nationals simply opted for a more favorable matchup by sending Stone Garrett to the plate. Either way, the team will take a look at Dickerson and should provide an update on his status in the near future.