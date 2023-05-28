Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Dickerson remains in the strong side of a platoon with Stone Garrett. With lefty Daniel Lynch starting for Kansas City, the lefty-hitting Dickerson will give way to Garrett in left field.
