Dickerson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
As per usual, the lefty-hitting Dickerson finds himself on the bench with a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) taking the hill for the opposition. The righty-hitting Stone Garrett will pick up the start in left field while Dickerson sits following a 1-for-4 effort in Tuesday's 7-4 loss.
